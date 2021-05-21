Michigan football adds 358-pound DL Jordan Whittley, a grad transfer from Oregon State
Michigan football just added some depth to the defensive line.
Graduate transfer defensive lineman Jordan Whittley committed to the Wolverines on Friday morning, announcing his decision via Twitter.
Whittley, who previously played at Oregon State, was listed on the Beavers' roster at 6 feet 1, 358 pounds and projects as a space-eating interior lineman.
Whittley did not play in 2020 after announcing last summer that he had a heart tumor. He entered the transfer portal on May 11.
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith told reporters this spring that Whittley had recovered and was cleared to return to football; Whittley did not participate in the Beavers' spring practices. According to a report from The Oregonian, Whittley was among the players who did not play in the spring game due to COVID-19 issues.
In 2019, Whittley appeared in 14 games, tallying 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. Before signing with Oregon State, Whittley played at Laney College, a junior college, for two years.
