Michigan football adds 2023 in-state running back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan Wolverines
    Michigan Wolverines
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan football wanted two running backs in the 2022 class, but it finished with just one in South Carolina tailback C.J. Stokes. How would it fare in 2023?

The maize and blue entered Saturday with just four pledges in 2023, with hopes that it could add another in Dexter (Mich.) three-star running back Cole Cabana, who also had offers from Michigan State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, West Virginia, and others. According to 247Sports, he was clocked as running a 4.34 40-yard dash, giving the Wolverines a speed element, should he choose Michigan.

And on Saturday, Cabana did exactly that, committing to the maize and blue.

With Cabana in the fold, the Wolverines have two four-stars and three three-stars, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Mike Hart was the primary recruiter on Michigan’s side of things.

Recommended Stories