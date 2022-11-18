Michigan football adds 2023 commitment from SEC country

Michigan football already did a good job dipping into the state of Georgia to get one offensive lineman in Trente Jones a few years ago. Could it add another in 2023?

The Wolverines have been a favorite for 2023 Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth four-star interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. Efobi visited Ann Arbor for the Maryland game and does have a Georgia offer, as well as Georgia Tech, Miami, and Penn State. A shot-put and discus player in high school, Efobi also played on the defensive front in high school.

And on Friday, he announced that he will continue his career in Ann Arbor, as he committed to Michigan football.

According to On3, Efobi is the No. 129 player in the country, regardless of position. He’s the 10th-best interior lineman and No. 12 player in the state of Georgia.

With Efobi in the fold, Michigan now has three offensive linemen in the 2023 class, with Evan Link and Amir Herring already in the fold.

