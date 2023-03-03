Michigan football adding familiar name to staff as off-field coach

When it comes to the University of Michigan, there are several families who can say they’ve left a strong imprint. In modern times, one of those families is the Mallory family.

Currently, Michigan football has alum and former cornerback Doug Mallory on staff as an defensive assistant, as he joined the program as an analyst prior to the 2021 season. Curt Mallory, a former Wolverines linebacker who is now the head coach at Indiana State, was a defensive backs coach for the maize and blue through the duration of the Brady Hoke era. Now Mike Mallory, the eldest of the brothers, is coming home for the first time after a long coaching career, joining the Wolverines as a special teams coach, according to Football Scoop.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Jim Harbaugh is planning to add a veteran NFL assistant to the staff. Mike Mallory, who spent last season as an assistant special teams coach for the Denver Broncos, is expected to join the staff in Ann Arbor where he will serve as an analyst working with special teams.

As mentioned, Mallory comes with a strong NFL pedigree, having been either a special teams coordinator or assistant special teams coach in the league since 2008. His last post was with the Denver Broncos, but he spent eight years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and four with the New Orleans Saints before that.

Formerly a linebacker as a Wolverine, Mallory was a finalist for the Butkus Award during his playing days — from 1982-85.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire