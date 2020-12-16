Michigan football 5-star QB J.J. McCarthy makes it official, signs with Wolverines

It is official: Michigan football has signed the jewel of its 2021 recruiting class.

Five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy sent his letter of intent to the Wolverines on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

McCarthy, ranked No. 22 overall and the No. 2 quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, is the highest-ranked member of the Wolverines' class.

He is the highest-rated quarterback Jim Harbaugh has ever signed.

As a senior, McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. In six games, he completed 91-of-157 passes (58%) for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns. He previously played at Nazareth Academy in Illinois, where he led the team to a state championship in 2018 and a state title appearance in 2017 and 2019.

McCarthy is expected to enroll early at Michigan and could immediately compete for the starting quarterback job.

McCarthy originally committed to Michigan on May 11, 2019, and was one of the longest-tenured members of the class. He played an active role in helping recruit many of the Wolverines' top targets this cycle.

With the addition of McCarthy, Michigan is currently projected to have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next season.

