Michigan football 4-star WR target sets decision date

Will the whole band be coming to Ann Arbor?

Certainly, that’s the hope for coaches at Schembechler Hall, as Michigan football has commitments from two Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day prospects in the 2024 class in five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and wide receiver Channing Goodwin. There’s just one more piece of the puzzle that the Wolverines are hoping to add.

Rated the No. 415 player in the country, wide receiver Jordan Shipp visited Michigan officially last weekend, and the Wolverines are hoping that he’ll join his high school teammates in Ann Arbor. If he does, we now know when he’ll make that decision public.

According to Rivals’ Adam Friedman, Shipp will be announcing his commitment on July 16, choosing between Michigan, North Carolina, and NC State.

JUST IN: Four-star WR Jordan Shipp (@JordanShipp15) names Michigan, N.C. State, and North Carolina his top three & sets commitment date. He breaks down the latest news here: https://t.co/vPAlugTKBd pic.twitter.com/A2DNSZMM2l — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 23, 2023

The Wolverines already have Goodwin and four-star WR I’Marion Stewart in the fold, and hopes to add Shipp and Idaho four-star Gatlin Bair (who wouldn’t make it to campus for two years as he’ll be going on a mission trip) to the class.

Shipp currently has three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions all indicating he’ll end up in maize and blue when he makes his choice. It wouldn’t be the first time that Jim Harbaugh has reeled in three players from the same high school in the same recruiting cycle. In 2016, Harbaugh got commitments from LB Devin Bush, S Josh Metellus, and LB Devin Gil from Miami (Fla.) Charles Flanagan.

