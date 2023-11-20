Michigan football 3.5 point favorite over Ohio State in undefeated showdown

After a long season filled with blowout wins and drama about stolen signs and coaching suspensions, The Game between Michigan football and Ohio State is finally here and the Wolverines are favorites to win for a third straight year.

Michigan is a 3½-point home favorite over the Buckeyes, according to odds from BetMGM. Michigan is also a -185 moneyline favorite, meaning if you bet $10 and the Wolverines win, you would make $5.41 in profit.

Michigan Wolverines interim head coach Sherrone Moore against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Nov. 19, 2023.

The Wolverines were 8½ point underdogs last year when they were on the road, but easily covered the betting line with a 45-23 win thanks to a dominant second half and a career performance from running back Donovan Edwards.

The Buckeyes were also favorited back in 2021 when Michigan had a one-point halftime lead but pulled away for a 42-27 win on the back of five Hassan Haskins touchdowns to break the eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes.

Both teams enter the game with an 11-0 record and are ranked in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings for the second consecutive year. Michigan has maintained a perfect record despite a litany of sign-stealing allegations, coaches getting fired, and Jim Harbaugh suspensions that have clouded the outside perception of the team.

Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines as he serves the final game of his three-game suspension from the Big Ten for the Wolverines’ alleged sign-stealing scandal. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who is 3-0 this year as interim head coach, will be wearing the main headset again in Harbaugh’s place.

Ohio State enters the game off back-to-back dominant wins over Michigan State and Minnesota. The Buckeyes, who have struggled at times this year offensively, won the two games by a combined score of 75-6 and look to be playing their best football of the season at the right time.

