Michigan football 2025 QB target sets commitment date

Michigan football missed out on its top overall 2025 target in Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who pledge to LSU in early January. But the Wolverines managed to luck out, given that Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot QB Carter Smith — who committed in Nov. 2023 — moved up from a three-star to a four-star, rated highest at No. 60 overall by Rivals.

But the maize and blue have kept their eyes and ears open for other signal callers. And one such QB has shared when he will pick his school of choice.

Another four-star, and hailing from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Husan Longstreet is rated No. 53 in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings and No. 94 according to the 247Sports Composite. He plans to make his commitment on April 14.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Husan Longstreet will announce his Commitment on April 14th between these 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 190 QB from Corona, CA is the Top Uncommitted QB in the ‘25 Class (No. 6 QB) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UkW1fGuoED pic.twitter.com/kq3Mm56Apw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2024

Also in contention are Oregon, UCLA, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Miami (Fla.).

According to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins:

Longstreet has one of the strongest arms out West and one of the quicker releases to go with it. He generates a ton of velocity with little effort and is able to easily throw from different arm angles and is equally comfortable rolling out and throwing right or left. He has big hands and spins the football as consistently as anyone. He’s an improving athlete and uses his legs as a junior a lot more than his first two years of high school ball and looked very comfortable in zone read situations. He’s accurate to the show and intermediate levels of the field but can continue to improve his touch on the deeper throws down the field. He’s a very likable kid, a natural leader and a great teammate. He has a strong off the field work ethic and projects as a Power 5 starter with the talent to play for any school in the country.

Whether or not Michigan continues to have him as a take or not remains to be seen, but he doesn’t appear to be scared of competition given that he has the Wolverines in his top group, despite the verbal pledge of the aforementioned Carter Smith.

As of yet, there are no predictions as to which school he will eventually choose.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire