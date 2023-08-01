Michigan football 2025 commit reopens recruitment

Despite being a vocal recruiter for Michigan football, it doesn’t appear that the Wolverines necessarily have one 2025 commitment on lockdown.

A four-star linebacker from Buford (Ga.), Mantrez Walker pledged to the maize and blue back in February and has been constantly in the ears of other recruits who are considering Michigan football. However, he may not exactly be solid when it comes to heading north.

Walker to to X, former known as Twitter, to express that if any other schools want to come calling, his ‘recruitment is open’ and he’s ‘not 100% shut down.’ Thus, calling him committed isn’t exactly truth in this scenario.

My Recruitment Is Open , I Am Not 100% Shut Down…..💯 #GodsPlan — Mantrez Walker ✞ (@MantrezWalker) August 1, 2023

Considering that Walker cannot sign with a school until Dec. 2024 at the very earliest, it appears unlikely that Michigan will end with him in the class, barring a strong recruitment effort in the interim.

The Wolverines do have another pledge in 2025 in Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star cornerback Chris Ewald, who does appear to be solid to the maize and blue.

