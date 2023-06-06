Michigan football 2024 WR target sets commitment date

aggieswire.usatoday.comgan football has one wide receiver committed in the 2024 class, is it poised to add another?

Teammate of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, Channing Goodwin, committed earlier in the spring, following in his father’s footsteps. But the Wolverines have long been targeting 2024 Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy four-star athlete I’Marion Stewart, who is the No. 318 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart appears to be favoring the Wolverines or Big Ten West rival Wisconsin, but he’ll be making his college decision public in short order. According to his Instagram Story, Stewart is set to make his college decision on Friday, June 16.

Via I’Marion Stewart’s Instagram story

The timing is interesting given that Stewart is set to officially visit Ann Arbor that same day. He officially visited Wisconsin on June 2.

Stewart also has offers from Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Washington, among several others.

He currently has four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, all indicating he’ll end up wearing maize and blue.

Advertisement

More!

5 Questions: Quick Q&A with Michigan football EDGE Derrick Moore Where ESPN ranks Michigan football in instant impact transfers, freshmen A Michigan football transfer target to make decision Wednesday, Wolverines lead

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire