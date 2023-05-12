Michigan football 2024 linebacker target set to announce Friday

Michigan football already has 16 commitments in 2024, including two linebackers — Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star Mason Curtis and South Park (Pa.) three-star Zach Ludwig. Could the Wolverines add a third on Friday evening?

Though the maize and blue are strongly in the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star Aaron Chiles sweepstakes — in fact, they likely lead for his services — Michigan is looking to add another linebacker from the Keystone State.

2024 Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan has become a priority for the Wolverines of late. Despite being ranked No. 597 in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Sullivan has some high-profile offers. He will be announcing his college commitment on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. EDT, choosing between Michigan, Wisconsin, Duke, and Stanford.

He also has offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, Michigan State, and others.

Priority 2024 Michigan LB target Cole Sullivan is set to announce his commitment tonight at 7:30pm EST. #GoBluehttps://t.co/CDcGQ5qg4l pic.twitter.com/zSqgyvIoXM — Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) May 12, 2023

The timing of this is interesting as Chiles recently announced his top group and Sullivan is set to visit Notre Dame on June 9 for an official visit.

There are four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Sullivan, all indicating he’ll end up in Ann Arbor on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire