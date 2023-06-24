Michigan football 2024 EDGE target names decision date, time

Michigan football has been on a torrid pace in 2024 recruiting, but it hasn’t been a good week for the Wolverines.

Linebacker Aaron Chiles surprisingly spurned the maize and blue for Florida, his high school teammate, EDGE Darien Mayo, chose Clemson, and cornerback Bryce West ended up staying home and going to Ohio State, despite heavy pursuit.

The Wolverines need a palate cleanser, and it looks like they may get one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from Ijamsville (Md.) Oakdale, Dominic Nichols is a four-star EDGE rusher who has five (of six) predictions indicating he’ll end up choosing Michigan football. And he plans to announce his commitment to his school of choice on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT.

According to Nichols, he’ll be choosing between Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Clemson. He also had named Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech in his top 8.

The 247Sports Composite has Nichols listed as the No. 433 player in the country, a four-star prospect, the 28th-best EDGE, and the No. 12 player in the state of Maryland.

Advertisement

More!

Will another Michigan football win over Ohio State end Ryan Day's tenure? Michigan football loses out on coveted 2024 Ohio CB WATCH: Mike Sainristil talks about returning to Michigan this season

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire