Michigan football 2024 early signing day tracker

While Michigan football prepares to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl, the staff is taking something of a break (kind of) to officially welcome in the new class of prospects.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period and the Wolverines are expected to sign its entire 2024 class throughout the day, making them officially a part of the maize and blue.

Of course, signing day always has some surprises, and there’s at least one recruit that Michigan has its eyes on in EDGE Lugard Edokpayi.

We’re up bright and early at WolverinesWire to help you keep track of who’s officially in — signed, sealed, and delivered — with our early signing day tracker. So bookmark this page and keep checking back. We’ll keep you updated chronologically below.

Manuel Beigel signs in the wee hours

The first official signing is by the German defensive lineman.

Jacob Oden signs

The legacy safety and ringleader of the class is in.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire