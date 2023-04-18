Michigan football 2024 commit picks up a pair of high-profile offers

It had been nine months since Michigan football 2024 edge rusher commit Manuel Beigel tweeted last, and that tweet was the announcement of his pledge to the maize and blue.

The German lineman who is finishing his high school career stateside at Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall tweeted two more times on Monday, and Wolverines fans can either take it as validation or a cause for concern.

The former appears much more apt.

Beigel is the second-lowest rated of all of Michigan’s 2024 commits, but at No. 659 overall, he’s a solid three-star with a lot of upside. Apparently, two other schools see that upside. Both Penn State and Georgia offered Beigel on Monday.

Beigel is a protege of Brandon Collier, who oversees PPI recruits in Europe.

Though two other high-profile schools have come calling, don’t expect a defection from the three-star edge rusher. In fact, considering his only other offer besides Michigan was Central Michigan, it’s a sign other schools are starting to see what Beigel is capable of.

But the Wolverines got there quite early, solidifying their trust in him. The best trajectory would be that other schools come calling, yet he stays faithful to the maize and blue.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire