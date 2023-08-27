Michigan football 2024 commit Jordan Marshall shows out again
Michigan football may have lost a lot of its recruiting battles this cycle going head-to-head against Ohio State, but the biggest win on the trail may be the best.
2024 Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall has had an impressive start to the season with four touchdowns in Week 1, which included a 75-yard run. Well, that man is at it again, it appears.
Video is circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, of yet another big, 75-yard run for the tailback who spurned the Buckeyes in favor of the Wolverines. In the clip, the big-bodied back gets through some commotion but then lumbers out into the open field for a long score.
Check out the video below:
First Jordan Marshall #FQTop3 of the season. Won't be the last.
RT/LIKE to make his 75-yard TD No. 1 on the #Fox19FinalQuarter @LetsGoBigMoe @J_MARSH2024 @MoellerFootball pic.twitter.com/2ssluTRGQZ
— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 26, 2023