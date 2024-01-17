Michigan football 2024 college football schedule
Michigan football has completed the task in 2023, having gone 15-0 for the first time in program history and winning the national championship by virtue of beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington in the national championship game in Houston.
But 2024 promises to be a tougher schedule than the 2023 season with the expanded Big Ten giving three new former Pac-12 opponents to the Wolverines this upcoming season, along with a tough nonconference home game against an SEC foe coming to The Big House for the first time.
Get an early jump on familiarizing yourself with this upcoming year’s Michigan football schedule by checking out who the maize and blue are playing, when, and where, below.
Fresno State Bulldogs
Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Texas Longhorns
Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Arkansas State Red Wolves
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
USC Trojans
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Washington Huskies
Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Location: Husky Stadium (Seattle, Washington)
Illinois Fighting Illini
Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
Location: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois)
Michigan State Spartans
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Oregon Ducks
Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Indiana Hoosiers
Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
Northwestern Wildcats
Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)