Michigan football 2024 college football schedule

Michigan football has completed the task in 2023, having gone 15-0 for the first time in program history and winning the national championship by virtue of beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington in the national championship game in Houston.

But 2024 promises to be a tougher schedule than the 2023 season with the expanded Big Ten giving three new former Pac-12 opponents to the Wolverines this upcoming season, along with a tough nonconference home game against an SEC foe coming to The Big House for the first time.

Get an early jump on familiarizing yourself with this upcoming year’s Michigan football schedule by checking out who the maize and blue are playing, when, and where, below.

Alex Martin-Journal-Courier

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Location: Husky Stadium (Seattle, Washington)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Location: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Oregon Ducks

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)

Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire