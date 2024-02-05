Michigan football 2024 assistant coach hiring tracker

Sherrone Moore is working diligently as the new Michigan football head coach, having been out on the recruiting trail while also trying to assemble his new staff.

Moore managed to make a few hires early, retaining some previous coaches through promoting them to new roles, while others haven’t been announced, yet have been out on the recruiting trail, offering multiple prospective Wolverines.

Whether it’s official hires, rumored or reported hires, or staff retention, here is where things stand for the maize and blue in terms of assembling the on-field coaches for the 2024 Michigan Wolverines. You can check out the latest progress below.

Official: Kirk Campbell - offensive coordinator

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan football made it official that it is promoting the quarterbacks coach to the offensive coordinator post. The former OC for Old Dominion, Campbell was solid (and actually pretty pass happy) in Week 1 for the Wolverines when he was the acting offensive coordinator with Sherrone Moore suspended for the one game.

Official: Grant Newsome - offensive line

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Newsome isn’t so far removed from his playing days, but he’s already moving up the ladder. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh had said last year that Newsome was being groomed to take over the offensive line at one point, and after only two years of being the tight ends coach, he got that promotion under new head coach Sherrone Moore.

Official: J.B. Brown - special teams coordinator

Photo: Isaiah Hole

An analyst for the past three years helping Jay Harbaugh with special teams, the former Texas Southern special teams coordinator moves from working behind the scenes to securing his old role but now at an elite, Power Five school.

Reported interest: Joe Cullen - defensive coordinator

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 5, 2024: While the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders appear to also be interested in the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach to run their defense, according to multiple reports, Sherrone Moore is apparently trying to lure the former Baltimore Ravens assistant to Ann Arbor.

Reported, but not yet official: Steve Casula - tight ends

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Feb. 5, 2024: According to Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke, the former Michigan football offensive analyst under Josh Gattis and current UMass offensive coordinator is taking a step back position-wise to oversee the tight ends at his former employer.

Unofficial

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan still needs to fill multiple spots, but here is the latest:

Running backs: No noise, but Mike Hart hasn’t left the program yet, though he hasn’t been on the recruiting trail either. Rumor is he’s on a leave of absence at the moment.

Wide receivers: Ron Bellamy has not been announced as retained but has been active on the recruiting trail.

Defensive line: Mike Elston has not been announced as retained, but he has been very active on the recruiting trail, indicating he may stick around.

Safeties: None mentioned nor rumored.

Cornerbacks: Like Elston, Steve Clinkscale has not been announced as retained but has been active on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire