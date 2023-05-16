Michigan football 2023 NFL draft picks: New jersey numbers and contract details

The Wolverines had nine players selected in the 2023 NFL draft in April and rookie minicamp is underway in the NFL.

Rookies are signing their first contracts and the teams are giving away jersey numbers to their selections. It’s one of the more important times of the year for the new NFL rookies to show the coaches what they can do during practice.

We are going to show you all nine former Michigan football players, what jersey numbers they will be wearing this season, and what their contracts look like after they signed them.

Out of the nine maize and blue draftees, only one has not signed their contract. We are using Over The Cap to get all the contract information.

Mazi Smith - Dallas Cowboys

Photo: Isaiah Hole

NFL jersey number: According to the Dallas Cowboys’ official roster Mazi Smith will be sticking with No. 58 like he wore at Michigan.

NFL contract: Four years, $13.2-million

Luke Schoonmaker - Dallas Cowboys

Photo: Isaiah Hole

NFL jersey number: According to the Dallas Cowboys’ official roster Luke Schoonmaker will be wearing No. 86.

NFL contract: Four years, $6.2-million

D.J. Turner - Cincinnati Bengals

We think y'all are going to like this class 😏 Rookie Mini Camp | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/UFfCiaaDN7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

NFL jersey number: According to both Twitter and the Cincinnati Bengals official roster, Turner will be wearing No. 20.

NFL contract: Four years, $6.1-million

Brad Robbins - Cincinnati Bengals

Photo: Isaiah Hole

NFL jersey number: According to the Cincinnati Bengals official roster, Robbins will be wearing No. 10.

NFL contract: Four years, $3.9-million

Jake Moody - San Francisco 49ers

Jake Moody’s first kick in a 49ers uniform: over the net 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1IHjHzQdNr — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 12, 2023

NFL jersey number: According to both Twitter and the 49ers’ official roster, Moody will be wearing No. 4.

NFL contract: Four years, $5.3-million

Ronnie Bell - San Francisco 49ers

They’re here! Say hello to the rookies 👋 pic.twitter.com/XEG5WQuthH — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 13, 2023

NFL jersey number: Ronnie Bell is seen wearing Jimmy G’s old number on the above Twitter video, and Bell is listed as jersey No. 10 on the 49ers’ official roster.

NFL contract: Four years, $3.9-million

Mike Morris - Seattle Seahawks

First day of #Seahawks rookie camp in the books. Mike Morris looking every bit of 295 pounds as a towering presence. pic.twitter.com/4nT6xg17Bx — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) May 12, 2023

NFL jersey number: Mike Morris will be wearing No. 94 for the Seahawks

NFL contract: Four years, $4.1-million

Olu Oluwatimi - Seattle Seahawks

5th-round pick Olu Oluwatimi worked extensively at center on a “first-team” offensive line, with 4th-round pick Anthony Bradford next to him at guard to begin Seahawks rookie minicamp ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/qzxoEVWvbg — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 12, 2023

NFL jersey number: Olu Oluwatimi is wearing No. 51 for Seattle.

NFL contract: Four years, $4.1-million

Ryan Hayes - Miami Dolphins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

NFL jersey number: According to the Dolphins’ official roster, Hayes is back in No. 76.

NFL contract: Hayes hasn’t signed a rookie deal yet.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire