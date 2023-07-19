Michigan football 2023 fall camp start date revealed

When we say that football is right around the corner, it’s not hyperbole.

The unofficial start of the 2023 season is set to commence in one week, on July 26 in Indianapolis, when players descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium for the annual Big Ten media days event. Along with Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, Kris Jenkins, and Mike Sainristil will be taking part of the media festivities. But other players won’t have to wait long to find themselves in part of some action.

According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Michigan football players will report to camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with Wednesday, Aug. 2 (one week after the beginning of media days) being the first day of practice.

That means college football is almost here, unofficially marked by the start of preseason camp. Michigan players are expected to report for the start of camp on Aug. 1, with the team’s first practice set for Aug. 2, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed to MLive on Wednesday.

It won’t take long from there before we get to see actual football. Just one month after the first practice will be the season opener against East Carolina, which is set for Sept. 2 at noon EDT at The Big House.

