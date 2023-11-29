Michigan football 2023 All-Big Ten offensive players revealed
Michigan football is preparing for its third straight Big Ten Championship Game appearance this upcoming Saturday, facing off against Iowa for the second time in three years. Coming off of a big win over Ohio State in Week 13, it took a team effort to win The Game.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten continued its postseason process of honoring players for their performances over the course of the regular season after revealing the defensive and special teams players who got all-conference honors on Tuesday. Across the the offense, 11 Wolverines were honored, either as a first, second, or third team All-Big Ten player, or as an honorable mention.
The whole list is below.
11 Wolverines earn spots on All-Big Ten offensive teams!#GoBlue | https://t.co/nZoMLVYV1i pic.twitter.com/G8Nb6ckesY
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 29, 2023
First team
QB J.J. McCarthy (coaches/media)
RB Blake Corum (coaches/media)
RG Zak Zinter (coaches/media)
C Drake Nugent (coaches/media)
TE Colston Loveland (coaches)
LT LaDarius Henderson (coaches)
Second team
TE Colston Loveland (media)
LT LaDarius Henderson (media)
LG Trevor Keegan (coaches/media)
WR Roman Wilson (coaches/media)
RT Karsen Barnhart (coaches)
Third team
RT Karsen Barnhart (media)
Honorable mention
TE AJ Barner (coaches/media)
WR Cornelius Johnson (media)
Additionally, quarterback J.J. McCarthy won Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year in the conference while running back Blake Corum earned Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year.