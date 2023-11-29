Michigan football 2023 All-Big Ten offensive players revealed

Michigan football is preparing for its third straight Big Ten Championship Game appearance this upcoming Saturday, facing off against Iowa for the second time in three years. Coming off of a big win over Ohio State in Week 13, it took a team effort to win The Game.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten continued its postseason process of honoring players for their performances over the course of the regular season after revealing the defensive and special teams players who got all-conference honors on Tuesday. Across the the offense, 11 Wolverines were honored, either as a first, second, or third team All-Big Ten player, or as an honorable mention.

The whole list is below.

First team

Second team

TE Colston Loveland (media)

LT LaDarius Henderson (media)

LG Trevor Keegan (coaches/media)

WR Roman Wilson (coaches/media)

RT Karsen Barnhart (coaches)

Third team

RT Karsen Barnhart (media)

Honorable mention

Additionally, quarterback J.J. McCarthy won Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year in the conference while running back Blake Corum earned Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire