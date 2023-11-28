Michigan football 2023 All-Big Ten defensive/special teams players revealed

Michigan football is preparing for its third straight Big Ten Championship Game appearance this upcoming Saturday, facing off against Iowa for the second time in three years. Coming off of a big win over Ohio State in Week 13, it took a team effort to win The Game.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten started its postseason process of honoring players for their performances over the course of the regular season. Across the defense and special teams, 17 Wolverines were honored, either as a first, second, or third team All-Big Ten player, or as an honorable mention.

As usual, there was a big disconnect between the coaches and media, with only cornerback Will Johnson being a coaches and media first-team selection. But many other players made the cut from one or the other.

The whole list is below.

The nation's best scoring defense boasts 14 players on All-Big Ten defensive teams, with three specialists also earning conference honors!#GoBlue | https://t.co/ilyD4vSD1m pic.twitter.com/jpp9UVPWzW — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2023

First team

CB Will Johnson (coaches/media)

CB Mike Sainristil (media)

DT Mason Graham (coaches)

Second team

Third team

DT Mason Graham (media)

LB Mike Barrett (coaches)

S Rod Moore (coaches)

P Tommy Doman (coaches)

Honorable mention

LB Mike Barrett (media)

S Rod Moore (media)

EDGE Jaylen Harrell (coaches/media)

EDGE Braiden McGregor (coaches/media)

EDGE Derrick Moore (coaches/media)

CB Josh Wallace (coaches/media)

S Makari Paige (coaches)

EDGE Josaiah Stewart (coaches)

K James Turner (media)

P Tommy Doman (media)

KR Semaj Morgan (coaches/media)

Offensive selections will come on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire