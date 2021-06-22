Michigan football 2022 target sets decision date

When you still have official visits on the docket, it’s usually a pretty good sign when you set a commitment date immediately after one visit.

Perhaps it’s because his visits will be fully in the rearview, but such is the case for 2022 Clearwater (FL) Gaither four-star EDGE Mario Eugenio, who is coming off of his official visit to Michigan this past weekend. Eugenio still has a visit to Bloomington to see Indiana coming up this upcoming weekend, but seeing Ann Arbor appears to have gone well for the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder. Not only did Eugenio get three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for the Wolverines on Monday, but on the heels of his visit, he announced that he’s set a commitment date — in just two weeks.

Committing July 5th — Mario J Eugenio 2️⃣4️⃣ 🇩🇴 (@MEugenioJ) June 21, 2021

Related

LOOK: Michigan football’s highest 2022 priority wearing maize and blue

Eugenio is rated the No. 285 prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the 14th-best edge rusher and No. 33 player in the state of Florida.

Indiana, Iowa State and Oregon appear to be in strong contention according to 247Sports. He also has offers from Arkansas, Miami (FL), UCF, Arizona State, Pitt, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and others.

List