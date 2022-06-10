Michigan Football 2022 Schedule Ranking: Easiest Games to Hardest
Michigan football schedule: ranking every game from the easiest to the hardest for the 2022 college football season.
UConn, Sept. 17
2021 record: 1-11
Last matchup: Michigan 24-21 (2013)
Hawaii, Sept. 10
2021 record: 6-7
Last matchup: Michigan 63-3 (2016)
Colorado State, Sept. 3
2021 record: 3-9
Last matchup: Michigan 24-14 (1994)
Illinois, Nov. 19
2021 record: 5-7
Last matchup: Michigan 42-25 (2019)
at Rutgers, Nov. 5
2021 record: 5-8
Last matchup: Michigan 20-13 (2021)
at Indiana, Oct. 8
2021 record: 2-10
Last matchup: Michigan 29-7 (2021)
Maryland, Sept. 24
2021 record: 7-6
Last matchup: Michigan 59-18 (2021)
Nebraska, Nov. 12
2021 record: 3-9
Last matchup: Michigan 32-29 (2021)
at Iowa, Oct. 1
2021 record: 10-4
Last matchup: Michigan 42-3 (2021)
Penn State, Oct. 15
2021 record: 7-6
Last matchup: Michigan 21-17 (2021)
Michigan State, Oct. 29
2021 record: 11-2
Last matchup: Michigan State 37-33 (2021)
at Ohio State, Nov. 26
2021 record: 11-2
Last matchup: Michigan 42-27 (2021)
– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams
