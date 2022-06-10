Michigan Football 2022 Schedule Ranking: Easiest Games to Hardest

Ben Niewoehner
·1 min read
Michigan football schedule: ranking every game from the easiest to the hardest for the 2022 college football season.

CFN 2022 Michigan Preview
Top 10 Michigan Players for 2022

UConn, Sept. 17

2021 record: 1-11

Last matchup: Michigan 24-21 (2013)

Hawaii, Sept. 10

2021 record: 6-7

Last matchup: Michigan 63-3 (2016)

Colorado State, Sept. 3

2021 record: 3-9

Last matchup: Michigan 24-14 (1994)

Illinois, Nov. 19

2021 record: 5-7

Last matchup: Michigan 42-25 (2019)

at Rutgers, Nov. 5

2021 record: 5-8

Last matchup: Michigan 20-13 (2021)

at Indiana, Oct. 8

2021 record: 2-10

Last matchup: Michigan 29-7 (2021)

Maryland, Sept. 24

2021 record: 7-6

Last matchup: Michigan 59-18 (2021)

Nebraska, Nov. 12

2021 record: 3-9

Last matchup: Michigan 32-29 (2021)

at Iowa, Oct. 1

2021 record: 10-4

Last matchup: Michigan 42-3 (2021)

Penn State, Oct. 15

2021 record: 7-6

Last matchup: Michigan 21-17 (2021)

Michigan State, Oct. 29

2021 record: 11-2

Last matchup: Michigan State 37-33 (2021)

at Ohio State, Nov. 26

2021 record: 11-2

Last matchup: Michigan 42-27 (2021)

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

