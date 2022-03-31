Michigan football’s 2022 offense from a defensive perspective

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On Saturday at noon EDT, Michigan fans will finally get a chance to preview the 2022 iteration of the Wolverines when the maize team takes on the blue team in the annual spring game. Though there’s a lot of curiosity about the state of the defense, the offense hopes to come out and impress right out of the gates.

That’s because there’s so much returning talent, with that side of the ball having only lost three starters — running back Hassan Haskins, right tackle Andrew Stueber, and center Andrew Vastardis. But those who are stepping up in those roles have the potential to be just as good.

The good thing about having so much returning talent is that, despite there being a change at offensive coordinator — Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss are taking over for Josh Gattis, who left for the Miami (Fla.) job this offseason — that side of the ball should be able to play fast, having so much familiarity with the system, as well as the personnel being comfortable with each other.

And that’s the impression that third-year defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. has gotten through the bulk of spring ball, as he’s gone up against the offense.

“Oh, I definitely think it’s faster,” Jenkins said. “A lot of the offensive guys have come back, so you can definitely like feel that chemistry still there. And it’s really cool to see that take form and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. They’re ready to keep building, keep climbing and it is really, really cool to see because last year, a lot of people said we had a young offense and they still (made plays) and everyone was able to see that this year. They’re still moving off of that.

“They’ve been pushing our defense a lot. We’ve been pushing them as well. So it’s really cool to see us complement each other. The offense is just starting to you know, take that extra shine.”

Related

Tony Dungy praises former Michigan football receiver Michigan football adds controversial former NFL QB as honorary spring game captain

Story continues

Naturally, Jenkins is impressed with the unit he goes up against the most — the offensive line — but that’s not all he’s excited about.

Sure, returning three-fifths of the Joe Moore Award-winning unit is bound to having things still moving in the right direction up front, but Jenkins is also seeing a lot of talent around them, particularly at the skill positions.

“Well, I’m not gonna lie — everybody’s been really shining and had their days in each practice,” Jenkins said. “Mainly offensive line. It’s like they just been rolling and it’s been really cool. Especially Olu — he would be the new addition to the team — he’s just been rolling, getting better. You got a whole offensive line — they’ve just been like Zak, Hayes, Trev, Gio, some of the younger guys been getting (into it, too) — Trente’s making his shine as a starter.

“Across the board, especially with our wide receivers and running backs, they just get rolling. And you can see how much talent out there. So I know when we turn it loose, it’s gonna be exciting.”

Fans will get an opportunity to take in the Michigan offense on Saturday, April 2 at The Big House.