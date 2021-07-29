Michigan football 2022 defensive player decommits

It’s been a weird trend that’s happened for Michigan football in the 2022 class. The Wolverines get a few commitments and then lose one.

Now, none of the earliest pledges to the 2022 recruiting class are Ann Arbor-bound as they once were. The first two pledges — Alex VanSumeren and Myles Rowser — opted to look elsewhere, with Rowser having committed to Arkansas while VanSumeren is still weighing his options.

Among the early commitments, fourth to join the class, was River Rouge (MI) three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles, who pledged to the class on Dec. 18, 2020. But now, even he will look to play somewhere else, as he’s decommitting from the class.

Michigan has revamped its coaching staff since Miles committed, with Don Brown out and Mike Macdonald in as defensive coordinator. Though that leaves the Wolverines without a defensive tackle in the class at the moment, it’s still pursuing five-star Walter Nolen and did take three DTs in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

