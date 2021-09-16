Is Michigan about to flip a Notre Dame commitment?

Amorion Walker of Ponchatoula, Louisiana became Notre Dame’s first wide receiver commitment in the 2022 recruiting class back on March 10. He remained the only receiver in Notre Dame’s class until Tobias Merriweather and C. J. Williams both made verbal commitments in early August.

It’s not exactly known what position Walker will ultimately play in college and it’s seemingly unknown where he’ll actually play his college football either. Although still committed to Notre Dame, Walker spent this past weekend in Ann Arbor as he took in Michigan’s dominating win over Washington.

That visit must have gone well for Walker and the Wolverines as three writers at The Michigan Insider have flipped their crystal ball predictions on Walker to Michigan.

Walker also received offers from Alabama and LSU since making his commitment to Notre Dame. The way he was quick to continue to take visits makes me think his future with the Irish seems iffy at very best.

