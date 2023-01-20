Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid computer crime investigation

Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired on Friday amid an investigation into alleged computer crimes.

The school police department is investigating an allegation of computer access crimes at the Schembechler Hall football facility from Dec. 21-23, and Weiss had been on leave from his position as the investigation continued.

“After a review of university policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Weiss previously said in a statement to ESPN that he was “fully cooperating” with the investigation and cited a neighbor who said that police had been to Weiss’ home recently. He said in a statement released Friday that he looked forward “to putting this matter behind me.”

“I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches and staff," Weiss said Friday. "The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

Weiss recently completed his second year at Michigan. He was the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2021 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2022. The Wolverines made the College Football Playoff in both of Weiss’ seasons in Ann Arbor but lost in the semifinals both times.

Before coaching at Michigan, Weiss was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens from 2009-20 and had worked with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh when he was at Stanford.

Harbaugh said Monday that he would be back at Michigan in 2023 after interest from NFL teams with vacant head coaching positions. Harbaugh’s return for the upcoming season comes as he’s in the midst of an impasse with the NCAA over his role in an NCAA investigation into the program. The program is accused of four Level II violations and the NCAA says Harbaugh committed a Level I violation while refusing to cooperate with investigators. Harbaugh, meanwhile, contends he didn't lie to the NCAA.