Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

Shortly after Jim Harbaugh announced that he would be rebuffing any NFL interest and returning to Michigan as their head coach, the school put co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on paid leave during a criminal investigation by university police.

The investigation involved a report of computer access crimes and the school’s athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Friday that Weiss has been fired.

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” the statement read. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Weiss posted a statement on Twitter after Michigan’s announcement.

“I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches, and staff. I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love,” Weiss said.

Weiss worked for the Ravens for 12 years before joining Harbaugh’s staff in Michigan. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator with Sherrone Moore this year. Michigan could again look to the NFL ranks to fill the opening on the offensive staff, although there are plenty of offensive coordinator jobs available at the pro level at the moment.

