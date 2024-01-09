Michigan finishes at No. 1, Georgia jumps to No. 3 in college football's final US LBM Coaches Poll

Whether your favorite team’s bowl game was meaningful to you or not, the fact is the results count as far as the last US LBM Coaches Poll of the college football season is concerned. Inevitably, some fans will be more delighted with their position in the final rankings than others.

It is a foregone conclusion, of course, that Michigan lands at No. 1 after its convincing win against Washington in the national championship game. It's the first time the Wolverines have finished at the top of the coaches poll. They shared a national title in 1997 by leading the Associated Press rankings that year and their other championships predate the start of the coaches poll in 1950.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrate after winning the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

The runner-up Huskies do finish at No. 2, though they were not voted second by all 63 coaches on the panel.

Georgia moves up to third thanks to its decisive Orange Bowl victory against a depleted Florida State squad , still something of a letdown after claiming the last two titles. The playoff semifinalists hold the next two spots with Texas finishing fourth and Alabama rounding out the top five. Florida State drops to No. 6 followed by Fiesta Bowl winner Oregon.

TOP 25: Complete final US LBM Coaches Poll of college football season

Cotton Bowl winner Missouri closes at No. 8, its first top-10 finish since 2013. Peach Bowl winner Mississippi checks in at No. 9, its highest since 2015. The No. 10 finish for Ohio State isn’t quite as rosy, as it is the Buckeyes lowest final ranking since 2013. No. 11 Arizona is in the final poll for the first time since 2014, and its highest finish overall since ending at No. 4 after the 1998 season.

Clemson moved back into the poll at No. 20 after winning the Gator Bowl, but it is nonetheless the Tigers’ lowest finish since 2011. Kansas lands at No. 23, its first appearance in the final Top 25 since 2007. American Athletic champion SMU lost its bowl game but hangs on at No. 24 for its first Top 25 finish since the Pony Express days in 1984.

No. 19 Kansas State and No. 25 West Virginia also move into the final rankings following bowl victories. Liberty, Oregon State, Tulane and James Madison fell out after losses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches Poll: Michigan, Washington lead final college football rankings