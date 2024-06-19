Michigan field hockey’s Abby Tamer achieves Olympic dream, hopes to grow sport in home state

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – When the Olympic Games begin in Paris next month, Michigan field hockey’s Abby Tamer will become the first player in program history to represent Team USA.

Tamer took an Olympic redshirt this past season to compete with the national team and help the US qualify for Paris.

She played a pivotal role for the national team and scored game-winning goals in two games at the Olympia Qualifier, including one in the semifinal victory over Japan that officially qualified the United States for the Olympic games.

In the United States, field hockey is a sport which has long been dominated by the east coast. In fact, nine of the 16 players on Team USA’s roster are from Pennsylvania.

Tamer is proud to represent Michigan on the world stage, but her and her family also hope to grow the game in the state for future generations.

“I want the game to grow as much as possible and my mom is really involved in that,” she said. “I think that’s a really important thing because it’s such a great sport and it gives so many opportunities, especially for young females like myself. So seeing it grow and hopefully I can be a part of that, that would be a very gratifying thing to me.”

“I think that’s definitely a passion that we share, that this should be the first [Olympic] player but not the only ever player from Michigan,” added Keely Tamer, Abby’s mother.

Keely was a standout field hockey player herself at Michigan and a two-time team captain. She has coached Abby at various points throughout her life and is the Executive Director of Great Lakes Regional Field Hockey.

Abby’s athletic genes run deep as her father, Chris Tamer, played 11 years in the NHL after a college career at Michigan, and her older sister, Emma Tamer, also played field hockey for the Wolverines.

Abby’s Olympic journey is a testament to the value of seeing things through because her field hockey career was almost over before it started.

It was always a rule in the Tamer household that every child had to be involved in at least two activities. Abby was a soccer player first and foremost growing up but needed a second activity in the seventh grade, so she decided to try field hockey.

“I actually really didn’t like it to start off with and tried to quit,” she said. “But my parents always say if you make a commitment, you have to follow through. So I had to follow through and probably like two weeks later I was like, okay I want to play in college! So I’m glad they made me follow through.”

“She was like ‘I don’t want to do this’ and we were like, well, you picked field hockey and the season is 10 weeks,” added Keely Tamer. “You’re going to stay with it and if after 10 weeks and you’re done, that’s fine…. And then pretty quickly she was asking for a new stick.”

By seeing it through, Abby found a love for the sport and has worked relentlessly in the years since to become one of the most decorated field hockey players in state history.

Over the course of her career at Dexter High School, she was twice named the MHSFHA Player of the year and was named a First Team All-American by the NFHCA in 2019. She started nine games as a freshman at Michigan and 19 as a sophomore, finishing second on the team in scoring.

Of course, she can now add the title of “Olympian” to all her other accolades too.

“Having it actually be put in writing and seeing my name on the list was so relieving,” Tamer said of making the Olympic team. “I think [it was] just gratifying and a reflection of all the work that I’ve put in and that other people have put into my journey and that our team has put in altogether.”

So a young girl who wanted to quit the sport shortly after starting it has grown into an Olympian with hopes to grow the game in her home state and inspire generations to come. Undoubtedly, finishing out that season in seventh grade was the right choice for Abby.

“You have to see things through,” said Keely. “We think that’s really valuable because again, similar to like if you’ve never tried something, you don’t know if you like it. You also, when things are hard, you have to get to the other side.”

“It really is not just my journey,” said Abby. “It’s everyone around me who has been supporting me for these past eight years where I’ve been playing field hockey but also just my entire life. So I really am grateful that I have the opportunity to show that hard work and show it starting to pay off, though it is so much more than just my own.”

