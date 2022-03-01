Michigan favored over Michigan State in Tuesday’s rivalry matchup

Michigan State will once again embrace the role of underdog on Tuesday night.

The Spartans are listed as a 4.5-point underdog in Tuesday’s rivalry matchup against Michigan. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Michigan State got the best of the Wolverines earlier this year, with a double-digit blowout victory at the Breslin Center. However, Tuesday’s tilt in Ann Arbor, Mich. will be a more difficult setting for the Spartans.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

