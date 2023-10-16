Michigan favored over Georgia in betting odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff championship

In its past three games, Michigan has scored 45, 52, and 52 points against Nebraska, Minnesota, and Indiana, respectively. The Wolverines are 7-0 on the year and, while their schedule has been one of the least imposing in the country to date, their emphatic margins of victory have college football taking notice.

In fact, Michigan — which has made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons only to lose in the semifinal bowl games — made itself a favorite with last week's win over Indiana. The sportsbook SportsBetting.ag put the Wolverines over Georgia in the Week 8 odds, with Michigan sitting at +320 and Georgia at +325. Florida State and Ohio State tied for a distant third at +750.

Belief in Michigan has continued to rise despite a sluggish start against the Hoosiers last week. The Wolverines are still looking for a win in the playoff in the CFP era, having been blown out by Georgia in 2021 and losing to TCU in upset fashion in 2022.

Michigan being placed over Georgia is undoubtedly a combination of the Wolverines' staggering margins of victory and some of the shine wearing off the Bulldogs as the season has droned on. With Brock Bowers getting ankle surgery, Georgia will be without one of the best players in the country, and the Bulldogs looked stuck in the mud at times against Vanderbilt in Week 7.

For Michigan, however, the tests are only just beginning: Dates against No. 5 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 11 and Nov. 25, respectively, will be real measuring sticks for the Wolverines. They are looking to ascend to new heights this year after proving they're a perennial contender for the playoff. Now they have to prove they're a contender within them.

2023 College Football Playoff championship odds

Michigan leads the way from SportsBetting.ag, sitting at +320 odds (as of Monday, Oct. 16) to win the national title this year. Georgia is a hair-raisingly close second at +325, with Florida State and Ohio State in third at +750. Washington is among the longshots at +800, while Oklahoma and Penn State begin to comprise the "outside looking in" crowd going into Week 8.

Michigan: +320

Georgia: +325

Florida State: +750

Ohio State: +750

Washington: +800

Oklahoma: +1200

Penn State: +1200

Alabama: +1600

Texas: +1600

Oregon: +2800

2023 Heisman Trophy odds

Not only is Michigan's team getting national attention; its players are, too. Although Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the clear favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year thanks to his gutty performance against Oregon, J.J. McCarthy is tied for second at 9/1 odds after a brutally efficient 14-for-17 day for 222 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana. For his performance, he was also announced as the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week.

Blake Corum, with 12 touchdowns already this year, also makes the list at 50/1 odds as part of a stable of Michigan running backs.

