Michigan fans throw towels on field after controversial pass interference call
Even a 17-0 lead over Notre Dame couldn’t stop Michigan fans from being furious about a pass interference call.
To be fair, it was a really bad call.
In the third quarter, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book took a shot to tight end Cole Kmet, who was being covered by two Michigan defenders. The pass was intercepted by Brad Hawkins, only to be taken off the board by a pass interference call on Khaleke Hudson.
Hudson had one hand on Kmet’s chest, but it was rather insignificant contact. You be the judge.
Michigan Stadium erupted with fury, and fans got even more mad when the Irish scored a touchdown a few plays later. This time, Book found Kmet wide open in the end zone, cutting Michigan’s lead to 17-7.
Kmet was promptly pelted by a siege of complimentary towels that were given out to the fans in attendance. One landed directly on his helmet.
We usually don’t condone throwing things on the field, but that’s a pretty good throw.
By the way, Notre Dame’s defense was hit with two pass interference penalties on the subsequent drive — including one that was pretty questionable. And it didn’t get better after that as the Wolverines ran away with a 45-14 win.
