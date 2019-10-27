Michigan fans throw towels on field after controversial pass interference call

Michigan fans were furious after a third quarter pass interference penalty. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Even a 17-0 lead over Notre Dame couldn’t stop Michigan fans from being furious about a pass interference call.

To be fair, it was a really bad call.

In the third quarter, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book took a shot to tight end Cole Kmet, who was being covered by two Michigan defenders. The pass was intercepted by Brad Hawkins, only to be taken off the board by a pass interference call on Khaleke Hudson.

Hudson had one hand on Kmet’s chest, but it was rather insignificant contact. You be the judge.

Michigan's Brad Hawkins intercepts a pass from Notre Dame QB Ian Book. (via ABC)

Michigan Stadium erupted with fury, and fans got even more mad when the Irish scored a touchdown a few plays later. This time, Book found Kmet wide open in the end zone, cutting Michigan’s lead to 17-7.

Kmet was promptly pelted by a siege of complimentary towels that were given out to the fans in attendance. One landed directly on his helmet.

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet celebrates a touchdown and gets pelted with a towel. (via ABC)

We usually don’t condone throwing things on the field, but that’s a pretty good throw.

By the way, Notre Dame’s defense was hit with two pass interference penalties on the subsequent drive — including one that was pretty questionable. And it didn’t get better after that as the Wolverines ran away with a 45-14 win.

