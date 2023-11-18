Michigan fans storm Maryland's field after winning program's 1,000th game in SECU Stadium

There was nothing easy about its win on Saturday, but as Michigan prepares for its game against Ohio State next week, the program will have in tow a huge milestone by way of its 31-24 victory over Maryland.

With the win vs. the Terrapins, the Wolverines became the first school to 1,000 wins. It did so at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland but — even as a road winner — Michigan fans couldn't be kept off the field.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football survives Maryland, 31-24, for 1,000th all-time win; Ohio State next

As fans streamed onto the playing surface, the PA system implored for all fans to stay off the field, including the Michigan fans who had just poured on.

Michigan fans are running onto the field to join the team to celebrate win No. 1,000 as Maryland PA booms, “visiting fans stay off the field!” pic.twitter.com/KkaKX7DvpG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 18, 2023

The Michigan football team celebrated on the field with a team photo and a large sign reading, "1000 wins."

Field storming isn't an especially uncommon practice despite efforts to curb it, although storming a visiting field is rare in modern college football. It used to happen with a modicum more frequency, but hasn't been seen in some time.

If Michigan manages to beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor next week, expect to see fans on the field again. The PA system undoubtedly won't speak up if that ends up being the case.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan fans storm Maryland's field after program's 1,000th win