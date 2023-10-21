Advertisement

Michigan fans revel in Ohio State-Penn State defensive struggle: 'Just horrible football'

Zac Al-Khateeb, USA TODAY NETWORK
3 min read

No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) won't play either of No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State in Week 8.

But that didn't stop Wolverines faithful and college football fans alike from tuning in to watch the top-10 Big Ten East division struggle — emphasis on the word struggle. Michigan fans in particular seemed to enjoy the fact that neither the Buckeyes nor Nittany Lions could get anything going on offense until later in the game.

Indeed, the only offensive touchdown heading into the fourth quarter was a 2-yard run by Ohio State's Miyan Williams. It was a direct result of a wiped-away Penn State defensive score that would have netted the Nittany Lions a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. The Buckeyes were also notably turned away on a goal-line stand by Penn State.

Kyle McCord finally found Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fourth quarter while Drew Allar connected Kaden Saunders in the waning moments to bring the score to its 20-12 conclusion. (Of course, Ohio State's offense concluded its day with a missed field goal, while Penn State's ended on a failed 2-point conversion attempt). And so, the Buckeyes struggled to a defensive-dominant victory over the Nittany Lions.

Here are some of the more notable reactions to Ohio State's "struggle win" vs. Penn State:

Michigan, college football fans react to Ohio State-Penn State

