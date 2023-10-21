Michigan fans revel in Ohio State-Penn State defensive struggle: 'Just horrible football'

No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) won't play either of No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State in Week 8.

But that didn't stop Wolverines faithful and college football fans alike from tuning in to watch the top-10 Big Ten East division struggle — emphasis on the word struggle. Michigan fans in particular seemed to enjoy the fact that neither the Buckeyes nor Nittany Lions could get anything going on offense until later in the game.

Indeed, the only offensive touchdown heading into the fourth quarter was a 2-yard run by Ohio State's Miyan Williams. It was a direct result of a wiped-away Penn State defensive score that would have netted the Nittany Lions a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. The Buckeyes were also notably turned away on a goal-line stand by Penn State.

Kyle McCord finally found Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fourth quarter while Drew Allar connected Kaden Saunders in the waning moments to bring the score to its 20-12 conclusion. (Of course, Ohio State's offense concluded its day with a missed field goal, while Penn State's ended on a failed 2-point conversion attempt). And so, the Buckeyes struggled to a defensive-dominant victory over the Nittany Lions.

Here are some of the more notable reactions to Ohio State's "struggle win" vs. Penn State:

Michigan, college football fans react to Ohio State-Penn State

how it feels to watch Penn State-Ohio State pic.twitter.com/wp1NvmW6sn — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) October 21, 2023

Kirk Ferentz watching Ohio State-Penn State… pic.twitter.com/zU1YMNHKZa — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) October 21, 2023

We’re still gonna deal with soft schedule allegations after Penn State and Ohio State 💔💔💔 — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) October 21, 2023

Michigan watching the Ohio State/Penn State game. pic.twitter.com/QmPf0v0pPB — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 21, 2023

The penn state-ohio state game is really just a fancy preview of iowa-minnesota happening later today — Jack Padron (@jkpadron) October 21, 2023

Starting my CFB Saturday with a Top 10 battle between Ohio State & Penn State pic.twitter.com/TdUR2roPWA — Dustin Tackett (@dtackett_) October 21, 2023

It is gonna be a long ass week in the film room for both Ohio State's and Penn State's offensive lines. Just getting dirty looks from everybody. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 21, 2023

Ohio State is playing Kyle McCord when they have CJ Stroud on the sidelines… sickening. — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

Ohio State vs Penn State is just horrible football man… if you are still denying it I don’t know what to say — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 21, 2023

Drew Allar and Kyle McCord trying to move the ball against the Ohio State and Penn State defenses pic.twitter.com/9zi6H4uUlJ — False Start: A CFB Podcast (@CFBFalseStart) October 21, 2023

Connor Stalions making his vast network of spies watch Ohio State vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/1eTJALLjNM — Michigan Truther (@scumbag_unit) October 21, 2023

