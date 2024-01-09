Michigan fans bask in Wolverine lead

Michigan fans roared across Ann Arbor and metro Detroit as U-M scored twice in the first quarter and maintained a lead by halftime of the College Football Playoff Championship game against the Washington Huskies, filling seats at watch parties in bars, theaters and Crisler Center.

At the famed Brown Jug on South University in Ann Arbor, the line at bar was three-people deep and a few fans were waiting outside to get in at halftime.

Patrick Kaercher ditched his first class of the new year at Hope College in Holland to watch the Michigan game with his brother. It was a no-brainer. His communication and business management seminar could wait.

“Michigan football is everything,” said Kaercher, who wore his father’s T-shirt commemorating the last time Michigan claimed a national championship. “This is the first time in our lifetime that Michigan has a chance at the national championship”

He and his brother, Aaron Turly, a 26-year-old student at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, high-fived each other with every touchdown and pumped their fists in the air with each drive.

By the end of the night, they hoped to have their own national championship T-shirts.

Fans pack Ann Arbor theater

At the nearly century-old Michigan Theater in downtown Ann Arbor, a sold-out crowd of 1,400 U-M fans packed in to cheer on their Wolverines more than 1,000 miles away.

Before kickoff on the theater’s screen, Michigan Theater CEO Russ Collins led the crowd in a rousing version of the school’s fight song accompanied by the historic theater's restored 1927 Barton Theater Pipe Organ.

Smack in the ornate theater’s middle, on the orchestra level, retired university nurse Jeanie Mack-Bowers, 77, tucked in with her husband to her right and her close friend to her left. She was decked out in maize and blue U-M attire, ready to help push her local team to a decisive win.

Jeanie Mack-Bowers, center, a retired nurse from Ann Arbor, sits with family and friends in the city’s Michigan Theater ready to watch the simulcast of her Michigan Wolverines compete in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

“It’s been a chaotic season,” said Mack-Bowers, who also lives in Ann Arbor. “It’s hard when your coach has been suspended for six games.”

Football is in her blood. Mack-Bowers’ father coached college football in Colorado, and she said she has been impressed by the character exhibited by this year’s Rose Bowl champions, especially the team’s standout running back.

“Blake Corum is smaller than most but he doesn’t give up,” she said, adding that the star player’s off-field charity work has been extraordinary.

Lifetime fans and new fans for life

When the school year began, University of Michigan students Avery Blalock, 18, and Asher Kampher, 19, wouldn't have expected to be watching Michigan against Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game on the jumbotron at Crisler Center, which hosted a student-only watch party.

That's because they weren't football fans before Michigan's incredible 2023 season.

“I was never really much of a football guy until this year,” said Blalock, whose hometown is Jacksonville, Florida. “I got here, and it’s a big part of the school.” Kampher is from Oxford, approximately 60 miles northeast of Ann Arbor, but just like Blalock, he wasn’t a football fan until this season. His fandom flipped from nonexistent to diehard as the Wolverines put together a 14-0 record — beating Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa and Alabama, among others — to reach the national championship game.

Some students, though, have been Michigan football fans for life.

Trevor Probert, an 18-year-old student from Santa Clarita, California, grew up watching Michigan because his father was a fan. “My dad tried to go to Michigan, but he wasn’t able to go,” Probert said. “I’ve been watching Michigan all my life. This game means everything.”

Probert joined an estimated 3,000 other students, filling a third of the arena.

'What community is all about'

Upstairs in The Michigan Theater's balcony, Praveena Ramaswami, 46, and her husband Madhan, 51, made a return trip to the theater after watching Michigan’s Rose Bowl overtime win here just a week ago.

“This is what community is all about,” Ramaswami said, adding she encouraged people she knew at the theater to hold such a viewing party.

Praveena Ramaswami, 46, and her husband Madhan, 51, return to the Michigan Theater to watch the University of Michigan football team compete in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 after watching the U-M team win the Rose Bowl a week before.

Her husband Madhan received his MBA and Master’s degrees in aerospace engineering at Michigan, remembering well when U-M was last in the national championship for 1997.

“I sense the same energy and excitement tonight,” he said.

Back in the orchestra seats, Tu’Rone Elliott, 44, of Westland, settled in after traveling to U-M’s hometown. He said he wanted to be a part of history in person, win or lose.

Tu’Rone Elliott, 44, of Westland, said he decided to watch the championship game from The Michigan Theater to be part of history.

“I’ve been a fan since I was a kid,” said Elliott, who came to the theater with his brother to watch the game.

Elliott said his aunt and sister attended U-M, often bringing him to campus to soak in the football experience. On Monday night, he predicted the team’s impressive but controversial season would end with in a final victory.

“I think it’ll be 33-27, but I don’t really care because a win is a win,” he said.

Watching from Buffalo Wild Wings 'wouldn't feel right'

Two hours before kickoff, fans lined up outside bars along Main Street and also along S. University, waiting to snag a seat to cheer on the Wolverines.

Bri Anderson, a 21-year-old sophomore stood outside the Brown Jug, waiting for friends. Other friends were inside, holding a table; those friends had arrived at the popular spot about 1 pm.

“It’s more fun to be in an environment with everyone watching” than at home, Anderson said. There’s another benefit: “I don’t understand football fully, so I know when people cheer it’s good.”

With more than 50 people in line outside, J. Wilton, a 24-year old grad from Warren, opted to start his evening with the televisions on the patio outside; he found out fans ordering food and drink on the patio would get preferential treatment over non-paying customers waiting in line.

“It wouldn’t feel right watching in Buffalo Wild Wings on the other side," he said.

Michigan fans react to Michigan getting a first down before scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at the Brown Jug in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Inside the Brown Jug, as kickoff neared, the crowd watching the pregame show got louder. It screamed when Harbaugh popped up on the TV. And when the Michigan Marching Band showed up. And again for JJ McCarthy showed up. They booed Washington.

With every Michigan first down, the crowd roared louder.

'They proved it'

Julia Kahn, 24, was the first student in line at Crisler Center this afternoon to watch the jumbotron streaming Michigan football against Washington.

That's not something she expected when she arrived on campus for law school.

“I went to a very small undergrad, and we did not have good sports,” said Kahn, who went to Wesleyan University in Connecticut before arriving in Ann Arbor. “When I got here, I was a little bit of a hater, but they proved it."

Kahn showed up in line at 3:30 p.m. Monday outside Crisler Center, which the university opened for a student watch party. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m.

"I felt like I had to be a fan after watching them," Kahn said. "They’ve been really good the past few years, but this year has been something special.”

― Evan Petzold

Playing against J.J. McCarthy

Carson Thomas, 18, may be among the few in Crisler Center who played against Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Thomas attended Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana. His high school team played against McCarthy several times when McCarthy went to Nazareth High School in La Grange Park, Illinois, from 2017-19 before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in 2021.

Thomas recalled a particular game from McCarthy’s sophomore season in 2018. “He played against my high school,” Thomas said. “He outscored us like 62-3 or something.” The score was actually 55-17. That year, McCarthy led his high school to a win in the Illinois Class 7A state championship.

― Evan Petzold

Early hugs and high fives

Royal Oak’s Emagine Theater devoted three screens to the game, with beefed up security and fans decked out in blue and maize. At the first touchdown, a dramatic 41-yard rush, the crowd in Theater 11 went nuts. People leapt from their seats, men hugged and high-fived, and wild applause and cheers broke out with a potent sense of pride in the theater.

― Duante Beddingfield

The run up to game time has been an opportunity for Michigan loyalists to show off their fandom and bask in win after win, hoping for one more victory tonight.

Jeff Holzhausen displayed the hat he dons and the cowbell he mans every home game before setting off to Houston to do the same for the Wolverine's national championship game. Like a lot of fans who stick to their game-day rituals, Holzhausen wouldn't dream of diverting from routine.

The Wolverines' first championship game since splitting the national title with the University of Nebraska after the 1997 season offers Kenn Domerese more history to add to his collection. The Fenton resident's basement is a museum of U-M sports memorabillia, including a framed score sheet from the Michigan Wolverine’s first national championship in 1901.

