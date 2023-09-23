Michigan fans break out in ‘Let’s go Irish’ chant vs. Rutgers

It’s not often you’ll hear support for Notre Dame football coming from Ann Arbor, Michigan but that was the case Saturday.

Michigan was leading Rutgers big in the second half in another snoozer of a contest for the Wolverines. With just over five-minutes to play in the game and Michigan on top 31-7, the Wolverines faithful made it known who they’re cheering for between rivals Notre Dame and Ohio State later this evening.

“Let’s go Irish!” is not a chant a you normally expect to hear in Ann Arbor but hey, we’ll take any support we can get. And when USC officially joins the Big Ten next year then perhaps Notre Dame fans will even return the favor.

Check out the video below.

Michigan fans break out in a "Let's go Irish!" chant. Notre Dame plays arch rival Ohio State tonight… pic.twitter.com/uUoqVQBXFh — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) September 23, 2023

Michigan marched to 4-0 with the victory. Meanwhile, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in South Bend.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire