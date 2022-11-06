Michigan erupts for 3 TDs in less than 2 minutes against Rutgers

Well, it was nice while it lasted for Greg Schiano and Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights were stunning Michigan midway through the third quarter on Saturday in Piscataway.

However, reality set in when the Wolverines erupted for 21 points in 1:42 and suddenly a three-point deficit became an 18-point lead.

Make that 21 points in 1:42 😏 https://t.co/LQ7jH5S2f9 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2022

TD 2️⃣ for BC2pic.twitter.com/CVrtdcpI9w — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2022

So many things are happening right now and we love it!! pic.twitter.com/dw7Y573JDM — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2022

Mike Barrett had interceptions on back-to-back plays, one going for six points.

PICKED IT. SIXED IT!@mikebarrett_MB1 with INTs on back-to-back plays and he returns this one to the house!! pic.twitter.com/ToGMumvc6q — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire