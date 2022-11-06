Michigan erupts for 3 TDs in less than 2 minutes against Rutgers

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Well, it was nice while it lasted for Greg Schiano and Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights were stunning Michigan midway through the third quarter on Saturday in Piscataway.

However, reality set in when the Wolverines erupted for 21 points in 1:42 and suddenly a three-point deficit became an 18-point lead.

Mike Barrett had interceptions on back-to-back plays, one going for six points.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories