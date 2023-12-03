Michigan football earned confetti with Big Ten title. But questions remain for biggest stage

INDIANAPOLIS — No team should ever apologize for earning confetti. Or for winning a game that ends with a makeshift stage on the field.

Jim Harbaugh certainly won’t. Nor should he. He’ll happily take his third consecutive Big Ten title, just as he happily took the headset again Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium after beating Iowa, 26-0.

The Michigan football coach was back on the sideline after missing the last three Saturdays because of a Big Ten suspension. He was back near the podium, too, accepting another trophy. This time from the man who took his headset away the last three weeks.

Well, sort of.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches a play against Iowa during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

RAINER SABIN: Michigan's Big Ten title merely a stop toward the summit of eternal greatness

For all those who couldn’t wait to see Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti hand Harbaugh the trophy, keep waiting, Harbaugh pulled a rope-a-dope when he told Joel Klatt, Fox’s master of ceremonies on the stage, that Petitti should give the trophy to offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

Petitti did. Awkwardness averted.

Klatt eventually corralled Harbaugh and asked him what he thought of the win over Iowa.

“Bet,” he said.

Of course, he did. It’s the rallying cry of this most unusual of seasons, right up there with Michigan vs. Everybody, as if the global brand of the block “M” represented plucky underdogs.

Hey, whatever you have to tell yourself, right? Find motivation (and imaginary enemies) wherever you can.

Not that the Wolverines needed any more against the Hawkeyes. The game was over when U-M kicked its first field goal, and the only tension was whether Petitti and Harbaugh would be forced to shake hands.

Well, that’s over with. A bigger stage awaits.

But first, the celebration. The Wolverines earned it.

Again.

The program might go a generation before it wins the Big Ten three times in a row again. So, yes, savor what the Wolverines accomplished Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. They’ve made this their second home lately. Good for them.

WHO'S NEXT? Here's who the CFP committee should pick to face Michigan in the Rose Bowl

They also made what unfolded against the Iowa Hawkeyes feel like a foregone conclusion, which isn’t so much fun for the football-viewing public outside Michigan, especially coming off the SEC title tilt between Alabama and Georgia. Hopefully, that’ll change next year when the conference welcomes Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA, and the divisions get eliminated.

Think of the disparity this way: The league created the East-West divisional split 10 years ago. The East has now won all 10 title games. The game has been close twice, back when Wisconsin was more than just the next sacrifice to the big boys in the East.

Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7) tries to block a pass from Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Still, winning the conference shouldn’t be diminished because of an imbalanced title game. Getting through the East is tough. Beating Ohio State three times is rivalry-shifting business.

So, again, celebrate the moment. Winning the Big Ten isn’t easy. Never apologize for it.

But oh, that offense.

Obviously, it doesn’t matter against Iowa. It will on the national stage, and that’s all this program has thought about since losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff semis at the end of last year.

Well, they’re back on it, and because Alabama beat Georgia, they’re likely going to face a defense similar to Iowa’s, only with an offense, too. That’s a worrisome combination after what we saw Saturday night.

The Wolverines struggled to run consistently. They struggled too often to protect J.J. McCarthy (remember Penn State?). And when they did protect McCarthy, he too often missed his reads or scrambled in the wrong direction.

BOOK IT: Celebrate Michigan football's historic Big Ten three-peat with a special book offer!

In fairness, he wasn’t looking at a bevy of open receivers. Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson struggled to find separation. The tight ends, Colston Loveland and AJ Barner, were the harder matchups for the Hawkeyes, but even they didn’t exactly run free.

Yes, Iowa may well have the best defense in the league, and that’s saying something for a league that has the top four scoring defenses in the nation.

But unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, they simply can’t run. Or pass. Or pass protect. Or catch.

In other words, nothing to stress U-M — at all. This won’t be the case moving forward. Unless Florida State gets in; they don’t have a quarterback, either.

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant celebrates a tackle against Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

But even if the Seminoles get in, there is no guarantee they’ll land at No. 4. They beat Louisville in the ACC title game and are undefeated.

Ratings and the eye test may dictate leaving them out, but fairness doesn’t. And if they slot in at No. 3, and the Wolverines slot in at No. 1, as they almost certainly will, then Alabama or Texas looms.

Which means 213 yards, which was Michigan's total against the Hawkeyes, won’t work against either of those squads. And while the Longhorns don’t have the statistical numbers defensively Iowa does, they have some stoppers. They also have lots of offense.

As for Bama?

They just ended Georgia’s 29-game winning streak. They have a young quarterback who has done nothing but improve. This may not be Nick Saban’s best team, but this season is arguably his best coaching job.

Besides, he’s got talent. Loads of it. On both sides of the ball.

If Alabama is the foe, the contrast to what U-M saw Saturday night will be a shock. Or at least a serious jolt.

The Hawkeyes are offensively challenged. This is the nicest possible way of saying they don’t score, let alone move the ball.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches a play against Iowa during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Entering the fourth quarter, trailing 20-0, Iowa had managed four first downs … and six punts. Hey, give 'em credit, they got to the conference title game, because somebody had to from the Big Ten West.

Truthfully, though, the Wolverines got better games from Rutgers and Maryland. Thankfully the division is no more.

In the meantime, however, these Wolverines have more football to play. They have survived, even endured, heaps of skepticism ever since allegations of cheating emerged a couple of months ago. That hasn’t been easy for them. And they deserve credit for navigating the negative perception.

All they’ve done is play, and make plays, and even on nights when they struggled to make plays, they still made enough.

They’ll need plenty more when football resumes in the playoff in a little less than a month from now. But then you can bet they know that.

For now, though, at least for Saturday night, they earned another dance under confetti, earned another trophy, and earned the right to revel.

As they should.

Contact Shawn Windsor: 313-222-6487 or swindsor@freepress.com. Follow him @shawnwindsor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football earned Big Ten title joy, but questions remain