Michigan QB Dylan McCaffery transferring to Northern Colorado to play for his dad, Ed

Dylan McCaffrey is headed to play for his dad.

The former Michigan quarterback announced on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Northern Colorado, where his dad Ed McCaffrey is the head coach.

Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!! pic.twitter.com/WqHEMrb1U7 — Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) January 31, 2021

Dylan opted out of last season before it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played briefly in 2018, though suffered a broken collarbone that season. He played behind quarterback Shea Patterson last year.

Dylan, a former Rivals.com four-star recruit, finished his career with the Wolverines with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

Dylan transferring to play for dad, Ed

Dylan, who has two seasons of eligibility left and can play immediately because he is a graduate transfer, will join his dad’s staff for his first season with the Bears.

Ed was hired in Northern Colorado in December 2019, replacing Earnest Collins Jr. — who compiled just a 28-72 record in nine seasons at the helm.

Ed, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL, most of which with the Denver Broncos, didn’t get to have his first season normally last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Sky conference opted to move its fall season to the spring due to the coronavirus, and then Northern Colorado decided not to participate. The Bears will instead attempt to have a modified non-conference schedule this spring.

Dylan’s older brother, Christian, just finished his fourth season with the Carolina Panthers. His younger brother, Luke, just announced he is transferring out of Nebraska.

Christian McCaffrey's brother, Dylan, is headed to Northern Colorado to play for their dad.(G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: