Michigan dupes Maryland on kickoff return for TD

Michigan must have felt Maryland was about to make a game of it Saturday in Big Ten play.

The only explanation why you would use this trick play against a mediocre foe when you could have left it in the bag for Ohio State.

Either way, the Wolverines fooled the Terrapins and got a touchdown as Michael Barrett plucked the pooch kick.

He then executed the backward pass to perfection, finding A.J. Henning on the other side of the field.

The sophomore wide receiver caught the ball and took off, racing 79 yards untouched to the end zone.

After the PAT it was 38-16 in the third quarter.