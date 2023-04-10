Michigan DT Mazi Smith could help Texans stiffen their run defense

The Houston Texans were as effective stopping the run as workplace toilet tissue holding back the Gulf of Mexico.

Houston gave up 170.2 rushing yards per game, the most in the NFL. Their yards per carry were hardly any more respectable at 5.1, tied for the fourth-highest in the league. Any team looking to establish the run could get their way against the Texans in 2022.

New coach DeMeco Ryans has emphasized the Texans will focus on the trenches during his first season. Houston may need to see some capital investments across the defensive line for the run defense to actually stiffen up.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, if the Texans want to look to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft to fix their run defense, they can find decent value with Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

When you let Derrick Henry go for an NFL-record 200-plus yards in four straight games against your defense, it’s time to address the defensive tackle position. Smith is the strongest nose tackle against the run in the draft class and would be well worth the No. 33 pick.

Smith generated 48 combined tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery through 14 games for the Wolverines last season. At 6-3, 326 pounds, the Texans could plug Smith inside at the one-technique and have him be a space eater to keep the interior clogged and allow the linebackers opportunities to make plays.

Taking Smith, or any defensive tackle, that high may create a logjam at the position. Houston already has Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez on the roster, and they signed Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins in free agency. Houston has bigger needs at receiver and defensive end, and their Round 2 selection is premium enough to possibly take fallen first-round talent to address such needs.

