Michigan drives 94 yards after 75-yard Aussie punt by Rutgers

Rutgers pulled an Aussie-style punt against Michigan on Saturday in the Big House.

Flynn Appleby’s boot went 75 yards before going out of bounds at the Michigan 6.

Rutgers pulled out an Aussie Rollout punt against Michigan! And the ball went inside the 5!pic.twitter.com/ubcj2pavDh — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 23, 2023

How did Rutgers respond to its punter’s great kick?

By allowing Michigan to drive 94 yards in 7 plays for a touchdown that tied the game at 7.

Rutgers had gotten on the scoreboard early with a big play, Gavin Wimsett connected with Christian Dremel for a 69 yard score a minute into the Big Ten game.

WHAT A START FOR @RFootball 🙌@ChristianDremel takes it 69 yards to take an early lead over Michigan! 😤 pic.twitter.com/hwdHkhW2EZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

