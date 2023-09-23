Advertisement

Michigan drives 94 yards after 75-yard Aussie punt by Rutgers

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Rutgers pulled an Aussie-style punt against Michigan on Saturday in the Big House.

Flynn Appleby’s boot went 75 yards before going out of bounds at the Michigan 6.

How did Rutgers respond to its punter’s great kick?

By allowing Michigan to drive 94 yards in 7 plays for a touchdown that tied the game at 7.

Rutgers had gotten on the scoreboard early with a big play, Gavin Wimsett connected with Christian Dremel for a 69 yard score a minute into the Big Ten game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire