Michigan downs Maryland for 1,000th win

It wasn’t easy but nothing this late in the season is in conference play.

Michigan downed Maryland in College Park on Saturday, 31-24, for its 1,000th victory.

The Wolverines have more wins than any other school.

Maryland closed within 29-24 in the fourth quarter but Taulia Tagovailoa was called for intentional grounding in the end zone.

Intentional grounding was called on this play and a safety was given Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/VJbVWqdDCW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

That penalty translated into a safety and gave Michigan its final two points.

Michigan had a pair of safeties in the game, getting the first in the first quarter when it blocked a punt out of the end zone.

Up next, “The Game” as Michigan plays host to Ohio State on Nov. 25 with the Big Ten East championship on the line and so much more in the College Football Playoff picture.

