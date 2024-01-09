Michigan’s Donovan Edwards breaks pair of long touchdown runs
Washington was worried about Michigan All-American RB Blake Corum.
Less than a quarter into the CFP National Championship in Houston on Monday, the Huskies need to change their focus.
Donovan Edwards rambled for a pair of long touchdown runs as Michigan went up 14-3.
The first was good for 41 yards.
DONOVAN EDWARDS OPENS THE SCORING FOR MICHIGAN 😤#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TIaUfkNlZU
— ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024
After a Washington field goal, Edwards broke loose again, this time for 46 yards.
Edwards had two carries for 87 yards and the touchdowns.
SO NICE HE HAD TO DO IT TWICE 🔥
Donovan Edwards with his SECOND TD of the night 😱 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/HiaSyzfTLb
— ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024