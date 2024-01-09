Michigan’s Donovan Edwards breaks pair of long touchdown runs

Washington was worried about Michigan All-American RB Blake Corum.

Less than a quarter into the CFP National Championship in Houston on Monday, the Huskies need to change their focus.

Donovan Edwards rambled for a pair of long touchdown runs as Michigan went up 14-3.

The first was good for 41 yards.

After a Washington field goal, Edwards broke loose again, this time for 46 yards.

Edwards had two carries for 87 yards and the touchdowns.

