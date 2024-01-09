Michigan dominates Washington to win CFP title
The Michigan Wolverines cap a perfect 15-0 season by defeating the Washington Huskies, 34-13, to win their first national title since 1997.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
The Wolverines went up early and then pulled away late.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
