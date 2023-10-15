When Michigan is this dominant, who gets the credit? Turns out, everyone. Literally.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared equal parts jubilant and flummoxed as he sat at the lectern following his team's latest annihilation.

His happiness came from the thumping his No. 2 Wolverines laid on Indiana earlier, 52-7, to remain undefeated. His perplexion stemmed from his struggles to credit everyone who'd had a hand in the win.

"Just so many players to talk about," Harbaugh began. "Every player that was out there."

As it usually does, it began with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed his first two passes, then completed all but one the rest of the way. He connected on 14 of 17 attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns, the sixth time in seven games he has completed more than 70% of his passes.

Next, running back Blake Corum, though somewhat stifled in the ground game, still managed 13 carries for 52 yards and two more touchdowns (plus a catch for 15 yards), as he moved past Denard Robinson to No. 3 all-time with 44 career rushing scores.

Don't forget Roman Wilson, who added to his All-American start; he ended with just three catches for 14 yards, but notched his ninth touchdown of the season.

"It's perfect," Harbaugh said. "I know the ball is going to be in No. 9's hands. Then also No. 2 (Blake Corum) or in Colston (Loveland's) hands or Roman's. ... But mainly now, it comes down to No. 9 is going to make it right."

As "right" as McCarthy made it, and though U-M's big three were again in the spotlight as they combined for six scores, they weren't the main story.

Freshman Semaj Morgan caught a 7-yard touchdown, which should almost entirely be credited to his individual effort, before fellow first-year wideout Karmello English caught the first touchdown of his career, on a slant route from Jack Tuttle to end the scoring; in all, 11 players hauled in at least one grab.

In between, Tyler Morris had a career-high four catches for 54 yards and a 27-yard punt return, sophomore safety Keon Sabb recorded an interception for the second straight week, and freshman running back Benjamin Hall made the most off his first opportunity with true carries, running nine times and ending with a game-high 58 yards in mop-up time.

"Our leading rusher," Harbaugh said. "The leg drive, the strength, just does a great job."

On top of that, the defense caused a season-high four takeaways — two interceptions and two forced fumbles —and held IU quarterbacks to a combined 13-for-28 passing for 96 yards with two picks. The run defense, which entered the day No. 12 in the nation (90.8 yards per game) held IU to 33 carries and 92 yards, and more than half of that came in the final quarter.

It was at this point, once Harbaugh had indirectly gone through the various dominant statistics and how well-rounded it really was, that he knew who he needed to praise.

"Time to give credit to the assistant coaches," he began. "Amazing group of coaches, every single one."

In case you didn't believe him, he spent the next five minutes going through each positional coach on his staff and what he has meant to the team this season. It started with defensive line coach Mike Elston, who came from Notre Dame before last season to take one of U-M's strengths and made it stronger.

On Saturday, it was Jaylen Harrell who recorded two sacks and forced a fumble, Mason Graham who recovered it, Rayshaun Benny with two tackles-for-loss and one sack, and Kris Jenkins, Josaiah Stewart, Braiden McGregor and Reece Atteberry each with a quarterback hurry.

"Well-documented," Harbaugh said of Elston's impact.

Next, it was time for the linebackers coach, Chris Partridge, who is back in the picture after spending the past three years at Mississippi. Harbaugh cited his return as the reason the room has taken "a huge jump this year," which again showed Saturday.

Junior Colson led the way with six tackles, followed by Ernest Hausmann with five. Though Michael Barrett only had three, it included perhaps the biggest play of the game, when the sixth-year senior came free on a rush up the middle on third-and-9 midway through the third quarter.

When he dropped Tayven Jackson for a sack, he not only knocked the ball loose, but recovered it by himself.

"The trifecta," Harbaugh said when he hugged Barrett in the media center postgame.

When he made it to defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, Harbaugh flat-out said U-M's secondary has "never been better." From tight coverage to pass breakups to interceptions, "you see them coming in droves."

The credit for the combination of all of it, he said, goes to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

That brought him to the offensive side of the ball and U-M's head man just shook his head when he described receivers coach Ron Bellamy and his work with the receivers, who have 13 touchdown catches through seven weeks (compared to 15 all of last year).

Then there's Kirk Campbell — elevated from analyst to quarterbacks coach after he replaced Matt Weiss (who was fired in the offseason) — who is coaching at an "upper, elite tier" according to Harbaugh.

Once again, the numbers showed it Saturday.

U-M quarterbacks threw more touchdowns (four) than incompletions (three) as McCarthy and Jack Tuttle combined to complete 19 of 22 attempts for 244 yards, and no picks.

Time is running out, but know that Harbaugh lauded running backs coach Mike Hart and did the same with offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, which he said is "where it all starts for us."

But if there was a power ranking for coaches' praise, tight ends coach Grant Newsome would be atop it.

"He's in the box and is diagnosing defenses like somebody that's been coaching for 20 years, I mean it's that good," Harbaugh said. "Where the shades are live, what we should be running, what's going to happen on given coverages, given fronts.

"I mean, it's just as good as I've ever seen from a coach in the press box during game day."

So there you have it. Another ho-hum smackdown, beat-down, dismantling, molly-whopping — whatever you want to call it — of a team that momentarily had hope until the boa constrictor that is U-M crushed the life out of it.

Barrett described that as his favorite part. When the running backs stop falling forward. When the wide receivers stop holding blocks. He and his teammates can feel it happening in real time.

"I mean, like coach always says, we're in the ass-kicking business," Barrett said. "And business is booming."

So there it was, the press conference over, everybody ready to wrap up for the day. That is until Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel chimed in with one last comment for his head coach. There was one leader on the team he left off.

"Hey, Jim, you missed one coach in your praise," Manuel said. "Great job by you."

