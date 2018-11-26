Michigan DL Rashan Gary declares for NFL draft

One big name has made a decision about the NFL draft.

Michigan junior Rashan Gary announced that he will skip his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Gary could be a first-round selection.

“I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan, the students and the fans. I will be forgoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft. Thank you. Go Blue,” Gary said in a video he released Monday afternoon.

Gary, a versatile defensive lineman, was the No. 1 recruit in the country when he was coming out of Paramus Catholic in Paramus, New Jersey, in the class of 2016. He has been a steady presence for the Wolverines since arriving on campus.

Gary had 27 tackles and five tackles for loss as a reserve true freshman before emerging as a starter the last two seasons. As a sophomore, Gary totaled 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors.

In nine games this season, Gary registered 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He missed three games in October while dealing with a shoulder injury.

His absence led fans to wonder if Gary wanted to sit out the rest of the season in order to be healthy for the pre-draft process. However, Gary returned for the Penn State game on Nov. 3 and has played in every game since, including Saturday’s loss to Ohio State.

The OSU loss will keep the Wolverines out of the Big Ten title game and College Football Playoff. Still, Michigan is in line to play in a big bowl game. In his announcement, Gary did not indicate whether he will play in UM’s bowl game. Like others in years past, he could decide to immediately begin preparing for the NFL instead of risking injury in a bowl game.

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) is leaving school early to pursue a pro career. (Getty Images)

