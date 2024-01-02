Michigan defense too much for Jalen Milroe, Alabama in CFP Rose Bowl semifinal | Goodbread

PASADENA, California − A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Los Angeles around 8:30 a.m. Monday, just as the annual Rose Bowl Parade began and only hours before Alabama football's College Football Playoff clash with Michigan.

Tremors were felt all across L.A. County, including in Pasadena.

But the Wolverines defense provided all the aftershocks.

What had shaped into a storybook season for Alabama (12-2) got anything but a happy ending, as Michigan eliminated the Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime to advance to next Monday's CFP title game. Through a battle-tested season that began on rocky footing, Alabama emerged to reclaim its throne at the top of the SEC, but went no further with coach Nick Saban's chance at another CFP national championship.

In the overtime period, the Wolverines defense clamped down for one final, game-clinching stop, having been staked to a seven-point lead by a quick UM touchdown on the first overtime possession. On a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Michigan stuffed Jalen Milroe on a rush up the middle to close out its victory.

A Michigan defense that entered play having allowed the fewest yards per game of any team in the nation (239.7) flexed impressively once again, rendering the UA passing offense largely punchless.

Chief among the reasons for that was a pass rush that overwhelmed Alabama's offensive line early, and dropped Milroe for four sacks in Alabama's first four possessions. By game's end, Milroe had absorbed six sacks and far too much heat for any passing attack to overcome. It came from the edge, it came from inside, it came from blitzing linebacker Michael Barrett.

And for Michigan, it came too easy.

It looked very much like a return of the pass protection woes Alabama experienced early in the season, and had seemingly solved until Michigan was able to raid the pocket almost at will. Indeed, the very issue that marked Alabama's first loss, to Texas in September, stood out as the thorn in its second loss nearly four months later.

The sting from which will be felt throughout the offseason.

