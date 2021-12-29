Michigan defense breaks down Georgia’s quarterbacks

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Though much of the talk when it comes to matchups in the Capital One Orange Bowl has been centered on the Michigan offense against the Georgia defense, perhaps just as important is how the Wolverine defense fares against the Bulldog offense.

While UGA wants to run the ball, just as Michigan does, it’ll be crucial for Georgia, if it wants to have success, for whoever is under center to have a good game. Unfortunately for whoever that may be — whether it’s Stetson Bennett or J.T. Daniels — the Wolverines pass rush will have something to say about that.

It’s presumed that Bennett will retain his starting position and play at least the bulk of the game, as he presents options for the Bulldogs not just in passing, but also running if plays break down. Naturally, the Wolverines are already ready for his mobility.

“Yeah, I think the strengths of this Michigan defense match up really well,” linebacker Josh Ross said. “You’ve got a quarterback in Stetson Bennett who’s a consistent quarterback and extends plays, and as a defense we have to do a really good job stopping the run on 1st and 2nd down and having a great game plan on 3rd down and getting off the field.”

Related

What Kirby Smart said about Michigan football the Wednesday before the game Michigan offensive players confident with vaunted Georgia defense on-deck Georgia defensive players break down challenge Michigan’s offense poses

“Yeah, Josh is right,” edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson added. “He’s a very mobile quarterback, so that’s definitely a point of emphasis, but first things first, we’ve got to stop that run game. That’s definitely the point of emphasis, and then get them to 3rd-and-long and let us rush the passer and get after it.”

But what if J.T. Daniels ends up getting a significant amount of play? How are the Wolverines preparing for both?

“I’d say they’re both good quarterbacks, and we just know that we just always have to make the tackle,” cornerback DJ Turner said. “They’re really good quarterbacks and make good reads.”

Story continues

”Yeah, mobile, know how to sit in the pocket, too,” edge rusher David Ojabo added. “You’ve just got to account for them at all points.”

The Capital One Orange Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

List